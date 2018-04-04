Colorado Twin Sisters, 33, Suffering From OCD Shot Dead In Apparent Suicide Pact

This is devastating. Twin sisters who made headlines for receiving groundbreaking treatment for OCD in 2015 have been found dead in Colorado in what police believe could be a suicide pact.

This is heartbreaking. Amanda and Sara Eldritch, 33, — who made headlines in 2015 after they received groundbreaking surgery to treat their obsessive-compulsive disorders — were found dead in Colorado on March 30, in what authorities believe might be a suicide pact, according to NY Daily News. The twin sisters were discovered in a car parked off the side of the road near Canon City, Col. with fatal gunshot wounds, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the newspaper in a media release. “We believe it to be either a suicide pact or a homicide/suicide. It will take ballistic testing to determine,” a spokesperson said. The car’s location was about a three hour drive away from the women’s home in suburban Denver.

Sara and Amanda became notorious for being the first people in Colorado to receive deep brain stimulation surgery to help ease debilitating OCD symptoms. The procedure typically treats tremors in Parkinson’s patients and involves running electrode wires from the patient’s brain to two neurostimulators placed under their pectoral muscles. “It’s basically like a little cloud of electricity that just pulses through your brain constantly,” Sara told The Doctors in a 2017 episode of the talk show. The twins previously revealed how OCD affected both of their lives, saying that before the surgery they would take 10-hour long showers and would frequently rub their faces with so much hydrogen peroxide that they eyebrows turned orange. “We had a serious rubbing alcohol problem,” Sara told 9News in 2016. “We could go through five bottles a day, each, and that was on our skin.”

Their mother Kathy Worland also told the Denver DBS Center that they couldn’t hold jobs, attend school, or go see movies. The procedure helped ease both of their anxiety exponentially, but certain fears, like public restrooms, didn’t go away. They also told 9News that they had been contemplating suicide since they were 13 years old, but that things had turned around since being treated. “We actually leave the house, we have friends, we go to concerts, we do things,” Amanda said. “We have a future.” Our hearts go out to Amanda and Sara’s loved ones in this difficult time.