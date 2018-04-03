Blac Chyna’s BF YBN Almighty Jay Denies Allegedly Attacking 2 Teens At Six Flags Before Stroller Fight

A teen girl claims YBN Almighty Jay hit her and her sister before she got into an fight with Blac Chyna at Six Flags. YBN totally denies this! See his Instagram denial here.

Blac Chyna‘s boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, 18, firmly denies that he fought two teenage girls before Chyna got into it with them. YBN took to Instagram to say, “You see what people do for attention. I don’t hit women. I have never hit a woman in my life. I don’t hit women. That’s not right.” The text was superimposed over a screenshot of a headline from TMZ that reads, “BLAC CHYNA Stroller Fight ‘Victim’ Comes Forward …CLAIMS CHYNA’S BF PUNCHED HER”. YBN’s Instagram denial has since been deleted, but you can see it below.

The girl, 18, only identified as Alexis, spoke with TMZ about what allegedly went down at Six Flags on April 1. Alexis claims that her massive fight with Chyna began when YBN allegedly punched her and her teenage sister “several times.” She claims that she and Chyna never “traded blows,” and that Six Flags security broke things up. The security guards allegedly advised them to all just move along without filing a police report.

It all started, according to Alexis, when she saw Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, being pushed in a stroller by a nanny. She told the nanny how adorable the baby is (true!), and patted Dream’s hand. Chyna allegedly warned her not to touch her child, and started the fight 15 minutes later. Alexis denies the allegation from an anonymous source who spoke to TMZ, that she called Chyna a “hood rat.”

Footage of the altercation shows Chyna yelling at someone while swinging around a pink, plastic stroller at the theme park in Valencia, California. A security guard intervenes and holds her back at one point. Dream, 1, and Chyna’s son, King Cairo, 5, are not present during the fight. They were riding in the stroller earlier in the day. Chyna defended the fight on Instagram and Snapchat, writing:

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”