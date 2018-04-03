Wildest Coachella Outfits Of All Time — Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter & More

There’s never a shortage of skin at Coachella — between bikinis, flower crowns, and glitter, there are always interesting outfits! See the best pics from years past below!

From Kylie Jenner to Bella Thorne, stars LOVE Coachella. Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev are also staples are the annual music festival, which takes place this year on April 13-15 and April 20-22. With Beyonce, Eminem, and The Weeknd headlining, you can be sure a ton of celebs will be dancing and singing their hearts out. We can’t wait for the amazing fashion spotting, so for now, let’s look back at the craziest outfits of all time.

In 2015, Kylie showed off her sexy body in a black bikini covered by a sheer black bodysuit. It was wild! She amped up the look even more with black and gray cornrows. Kendall Jenner is a fan of short shorts and crop tops — a popular choice for the festival that is held in the hot desert. Flowy, bohemian looks are a favorite of Vanessa, who usually has her long hair styled in pretty waves. Despite the heat, Rihanna once showed up wearing a purple fur coat, because she is Rihanna, and she can do whatever she wants.

Bikini tops are popular with stars like Bella Hadid and Bella Thorne. In 2016, Selena Gomez went flirty and fun, wearing a blue and white floral dress with sneakers while at Coachella with then-boyfriend The Weeknd. And we can’t forget about the makeup! Colorful shadows, glitter and wildly bright hair are all the norm at Coachella — the brighter, the better! See the wildest looks from the past and watch this throwback video Vanessa posted:

Throwback to good ol coachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

The Coachella countdown is on!