Jenna Dewan: 5 Things To Know About Channing Tatum’s Ex After Their Shocking Split

Channing Tatum is officially a single guy after announcing his split from Jenna Dewan, his wife of nearly nine years. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s gorgeous ex.

The Internet is mourning the end of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s relationship after the longtime lovers announced on April 2 that they’ve decided to “lovingly separate.” They released a joint statement to dispel any “alternative facts,” and revealed that they would not be commenting further. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement said. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision.” In case you are unfamiliar with how Jenna got where she is today, here’s more to know:

1. How did Jenna and Channing meet? Jenna is most recognizable from her role alongside Channing in the 2006 film Step Up. They started dating after filming wrapped, and got engaged in Maui in 2008. They tied the knot in July 2009, and their daughter, Everly, was born in May 2013. It wasn’t until 2016, though, that Jenna revealed how Channing initially won her over. “He went out partying with a bunch of dancers,” she told Cosmpolitan. “His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk ith a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we ere together.” Until now, of course.

2. The early years. Jenna’s parents divorced when she was young, and she moved around a lot as a child. She first went to high school in Maryland, then transferred to a school in Texas. Jenna was a varsity cheerleader. She attended the University of Southern California.

3. Work as a backup dancer. Before she became an actress, Jenna worked in show-biz as a backup dancer. She was in Janet Jackson’s music videos for “All For You” and “Doesn’t Really Matter,” then joined the iconic singer on tour in 2001. She has also worked for Pink, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera.

4. Acting career. After her breakout roles in Step Up and Take The Lead, Jenna began landing more acting gigs. She starred in the 2008 Lifetime film Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal, and was cast as a main role in the 2011 series The Playboy Club. Unfortunately, NBC cancelled the show after just three episodes. Jenna then went on to star in our episodes of American Horror Story: Asylum, and was a main character in Lifetime’s show, Witches of East End, which lasted for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. She also had a recurring role on Supergirl in 2015 and 2016, along with other appearances in films and shows. She is currently the host of NBC’s competition show World of Dance, which is judged by Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Neyo.

5. Activism. Jenna is a vegan and animal rights activist. She decided never to eat meat again when she watched a TV show on slaughterhouses at just 10 or 11 years old.