Channing Tatum: 5 Things You Didn’t Know Or May Have Forgotten About The Actor

Do you know everything there is to know about Channing Tatum? Now that he’s newly single, catch up on some facts you may not have been aware of!

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, broke hearts everywhere when they announced they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” on April 2. The news came as quite a shock, but Channing and Jenna made sure to tell the story themselves to dispel any “alternative facts” from being spread. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they said in a joint statement. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives possible.” As you mourn this split, catch up on your Channing trivia here:

1. He was an athlete before he was an actor. Channing participated in football, soccer, track, baseball and martial arts while he was growing up. His parents initially enrolled him in athletics because he was a bit troublesome as a child, according to his IMDB biography. Channing also excelled at Kung Fu and Gor-Chor Kung Fu. He graduated from Tampa Catholic High School in 1998, and was voted Most Athletic in his classic. He went on to obtain a football scholarship to Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia. However, he dropped out before graduation.

2. Yes, he really was a stripper. Channing started working as a male stripper at Tampa venue Male Encounter in 1999 when he was 18 years old. He worked in the club for less than a year, earning $150 on a good night, but eventually moved to Miami after being discovered by a female casting agent. From there, he went on to model for brands like Armani, and even starred in some national commercials. He made his acting debut in the 2005 film Coach Carter, but his stripping past is what inspired him to come up with the idea for his 2012 movie, Magic Mike.

3. He struggled with ADHD and Dyslexia. Channing has been open about his struggle with ADHD and Dyslexia as a child, which he said made school difficult for him. “You get lumped in classes with kids with autism and Down syndrome, and you look around and say, ‘Okay, this is where I’m at,'” he explained in 2014. “Or you get put in the typical classes and you say, ‘Alright, I’m obviously not like these kids either.’ SO you’re kind of nowhere. You’re just different. The system is broken.”

4. How did he meet Jenna? Channing and Jenna met when they co-starred on the 2006 film Step Up. She revealed in 2016 that, although they had chemistry off-set, they decided to take it slow because he had just gotten out of a relationship. However, after a drunken night out with other male dancers, he came to her hotel room and professed his love, which is when they officially got together. Channing and Jenna got engaged in Sept. 2008, then tied the knot in July 2009. Their daughter, Everly, was born in 2013.

5. He’s been open about his drug use and drinking. While working as a stripper, Channing became familiar with the party scene. “I wouldn’t say I was losing myself in drugs because I wasn’t doing anything habitually,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “Just experimenting, I would say. Never the big ones — crack or heroin. I never OD’ed or anything. Never.” However, he said that drinking was his biggest vice — months earlier, he even referred to himself as a “high functioning alcoholic.”