TV Renewals 2018: Find Out Whether Or Not Your Fave Shows Got Picked Up

It’s that time of the year again! As the spring TV season comes to an end, the networks decide on the fate of your beloved shows. Have your shows been renewed?

A number of TV shows have been renewed for new seasons in 2018. While the networks haven’t rolled out all the renewals (and cancellations), many of your favorite series have gotten the go-ahead for new seasons. The highly-anticipated revivals like Roseanne and Will & Grace will be getting additional episodes after their big returns. Is it the ’90s again? We’re living our best lives, people.

First season shows like The Good Doctor, Black Lightning, Young Sheldon, and 911 had impressive debuts, so they’re all coming back for a second season. Almost all of The CW’s current shows got renewed, with iZombie, Life Sentence, Valor, and The 100 still up in the air. Check out the shows that have been officially renewed below and stay tuned for the latest news. We’ll be updating as the renewals come in!

ABC

The Good Doctor: renewed for season 2

Roseanne: renewed for season 11

The Goldbergs: renewed for season 6

Modern Family: renewed for season 10

CBS

The Big Bang Theory: renewed for season 12

Young Sheldon: renewed for season 2

Ransom: renewed for season 2

Salvation: renewed for summer 2018

SEAL Team: renewed for season 2

SWAT: renewed for season 2

The CW

Arrow: renewed for season 7

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: renewed for season 4

The Flash: renewed for season 5

Jane the Virgin: renewed for season 5

Legends of Tomorrow: renewed for season 4

Riverdale: renewed for season 3

Supergirl: renewed for season 4

Supernatural: renewed for season 14

Black Lightning: renewed for season 2

Dynasty: renewed for season 2

FOX

The Simpsons: renewed for season 30

911: renewed for season 2

The Gifted: renewed for season 2

The Orville: renewed for season 2

NBC

The Good Place: renewed for season 2

Midnight, Texas: renewed for season 2

Superstore: renewed for season 4

This Is Us: renewed for season 3

Will & Grace revival: renewed season 10 and 11