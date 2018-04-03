Wendy Williams Slams Hank Baskett & Urges Kendra To Dump Him: She’s Not Aroused By You

Wendy Williams thinks Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson’s martial issues stem from the bedroom! She attacked his manhood in the worst way and we’ve got the scoop!

Oh, Wendy Williams went there! The talk show host, 53, hit Hank Baskett, with some low blows to his manhood on her show, April 3. Wendy insisted that Kendra Wilkinson, needs to leave him because she isn’t “enamored” by him any longer, adding that he’s not the guy Kendra wants to “drop her panties” for! Wendy went on to call Hank a “journeyman,” pointing out that he hopped from football team to football team when he was actively playing. However, now, “he’s not an earner” for their bank account or in the bedroom, according to Wendy…

“Look, listen, I think that she’s probably enamored of the camera more so than she’s enamored of Hank,” Wendy said of Kendra, before attacking Hank’s manhood. “Kendra is one of those girls, she knows how to do her hustle and get her money. When you’re used to your man working and all of a sudden he’s laying around with a crooked knee and he hasn’t worked in ages and he’s a journeyman, you gotta understand, how do you get moist for that?” she asked, as the audience gasped over the graphic question. “Any real woman understands what I mean, you know what I mean. At the end of the day, you need something that is going to make you want to drop your panties and he’s not the guy.”

Wendy continued: “He’s not working, he’s a journeyman, how big do you think that check is? He’s one of those bench guys,” she said, before bringing up his alleged affair with a transgender model in 2014. “We haven’t forgotten about that!”

Wendy went on to claim that Kendra’s desperate for the spotlight, and that she’s already had he time. — A blatant jab at the reality star’s latest social media post, where she cried hysterically into the camera over her failed marriage.

“10 years, I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” she confessed on Instagram, Monday, April 2. “I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed him forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will. Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment, every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”

While Kendra and Hank’s marital woes have never been a secret, the pair made headlines at the end of March 2018, when reports claimed they were headed for a divorce. Following the news, that’s when Kendra began posting emotional outbursts and hints of trouble within their relationship on social media.

The two married in 2009 and share a son, Hank IV, 8, and a daughter, Alijah, 3. Kendra and Hank aired their marital issues to the public when they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in early 2017.