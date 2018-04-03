Tiny Has Put T.I. On A ‘Sexual Time Out’ & It’s Driving Him Mad With Desire, Says Source

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has been withholding sex from T.I. to help increase their passion and desire for each other and it’s definitely making him want her even more! Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has come up with a wild plan to stop having sex with T.I., 37, as a way to help them desire each other more and it’s totally paying off! “Tiny is practicing the art of the abstinence, only teasing T.I., and it’s driving both of them insane with desire,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She has put T.I. on a sexual time out in order to build tension, frustration and passion and it is totally working. Tiny was reading about new ideas for couples who have tried everything online and decided to test out the theory on T.I. ” What exactly is a “sexual time out”? “Tiny set the ground rules, they are allowed to kiss each other and tease, but no sex of any kind and TI is playing along and it’s driving them both crazy,” the source explained. That definitely sounds intense!

Despite their sexual experiments, the couple have always seemed to be able to keep things steamy when it comes to their love and their new escapade is for fun more than anything else. “They have always had a healthy, active sex life so Tiny thought it might be fun to try abstaining for a week to see how long the two of them can go without making love to one another,” the source continued. “Not only is she driving T.I. wild, but Tiny is feeling it too. The test is working and just after a couple of days of no nookie the sexual tension between them is off the charts. Tiny had no idea it would be so arousing for both of them and she doesn’t think either of them will make it through the week.” Woah!

Although these two have had some ups and downs in the past, it looks like they’re doing their best to make things work between them and their family and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it! Tiny and T.I. are one of the most loved married couples in the entertainment world and we’re always cheering their marriage on!