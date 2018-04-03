Shawn Mendes Reignites Hailey Baldwin Romance Rumors With New Pic

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram on Apr. 3 to post an adorable pic with Hailey Baldwin. Are they officially an item?

Hot new couple?! Shawn Mendes, 19, caught his followers by surprise and caused a major amount of speculation when he took to Instagram on Apr. 3 to post a photo with Hailey Baldwin, 21. He’s been rumored to be more than friends with Hailey in the past so was this his way of confirming their relationship? Well, we can’t say for sure since the caption he put for the pic only consisted of two camera emojis but it definitely has us wondering! In the photo, Hailey, who’s wearing a sexy white crop top that shows off her toned abs, is standing next to Shawn with a serious face while he’s holding a bottle of water with his arms crossed.

The good looking duo started romance rumors back in Oct. 2017 when they spent Halloween together at a party Hailey threw with Kendall Jenner, 22, and Justine Skye, 22. They were seen getting affectionate with each other during the festivities and looked very comfortable together. They were also spotted taking a romantic stroll together in Toronto a few months later in Dec. The fact that they’re still spending time together proves that they’re definitely either just very friendly or having a relationship under the radar.

In addition to his interesting pic with Hailey, Shawn recently made headlines when he appeared on the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar. 24 and got totally slimed. He won the award for Favorite Male Artist and accepted the orange trophy while covered in the green goo. Winning the title brought a smile to his face as he thanked his fans for the honor and called them amazing.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Shawn and Hailey make any other appearances together on social media or beyond!