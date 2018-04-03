‘Shadowhunters’ Star: Simon & Clary Will Have ‘Different Journeys’ But They’ll ‘Find Each Other’

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Shadowhunters’ star Alberto Rosende about Simon and Clary’s life post-romance world, his relationship with Maia, the Seelie Queen’s branding and more.

Simon is on quite the journey this year. From being branded by the Seelie Queen and just starting to discover the effects of it to his relationship with Maia, there’s a lot going on for the new vamp. During the final moments of the April 27 episode, Simon started to realize just a *little bit* what this powerful branding entails, leading to a LOT of questions. Plus, Jace realized during a slightly awkward double date just how well Simon knows Clary.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Alberto Rosende about Simon’s journey this year and how the Seelie Queen’s branding is going to impact him going forward. He teased Simon and Maia will face conflict this year, and new exes Simon and Clary will “find each other” amidst their “different journeys” this year. Check out our full Q&A below!

In the last episode, we got our first real glimpse of the effects of the Seelie Queen’s branding on Simon. Are we going to continue to see more of this influence as the season goes on?

Alberto Rosende: Yes. As of right now, from what we know, we know that the Seelie Queen put this thing on his forehead, and we saw the first glimpse of what it can do. Other than that, we don’t know what else it can do, what are the other ramifications of it being used. We saw what it can do, but does it effect Simon at all? How is that going to effect the people around him? To what extent does that mark activate in any way? Those are a lot of the questions that Simon is going to have that actually anyone around Simon is going to want to find out. It’s definitely going to play a big role in the next few episodes and in Simon’s journey this year.

I can imagine he might be quite scared about what’s happening.

Alberto Rosende: Definitely. That’s a very powerful thing to just be given. It’s like a presence he didn’t know what it was and someone just gave it to him and it ended up being extremely dangerous. But then there’s also the other side of that that I think will be interesting for Simon to try and figure out. I think he might be put in positions about that. How can he use that? What else does it offer for him? With every bad, there’s good, but with every good thing, there’s also the bad lingering in the Shadow World. Everything’s at a price.

In the final moments, he was surrounded by members of Maia and Luke’s pack. Is Simon in trouble? Is this going to continue to be a source of conflict?

Alberto Rosende: We always saw the glimpses of it when he would go to visit Luke. But while Luke was around, there was that protection that he had. The first time that Luke was out of the room, Russell and the other wolves thought they could take advantage of him. I don’t think that’s going to go away. There is that animosity between vampires and werewolves. It’s like cats and dogs. Some get along, but some really will never. That’s definitely going to create a point of friction for not only Simon and his relationship to where he lives and the wolves, but also Simon and Maia and her relationship with her wolfness and everything. It’s definitely going to be a thing for them and their relationship. That’s something they knew they were going to have to stand up to when they decided to be together. They knew it was going to be something people could look at and say, “We don’t like that.”

I loved the scene where Maia defends her relationship with Simon. I think that was really powerful and showed they’re solid where they’re at in their relationship.

Alberto Rosende: Well, you know, Simon has had so much bad happen to him in this world, and he’s just seen a lot. He’s experienced a lot of things people don’t experience for a long time — in a very short period of time. Think about it, they’ve only been in the Shadow World for a few months. If you’ve gone through a lot in a few months, those little victories are very important. Those victories in his relationship with Maia and the things that are human are what makes him feel normal and just the crazy world feel like it can be managed.

Simon and Maia are so real and so natural. But let’s talk about that double date. Jace realized just how well Simon and Clary knew each other. What can you tease about Jace and Simon’s relationship this season?

Alberto Rosende: I think they’re always going to have other things on their mind just in the natural of the worlds that they live in. They both live in the Shadow World, but Jace lives in the world of being a very, very, very advanced Shadowhunter who works really hard, really takes things personally, and really cares about the world. Simon is still very young in the Shadow World, only three, four, five months, maybe. He’s still very much learning his place and how to live in a world where he can’t really get a job, and there are so many things he was taught in the regular world about how to live that he’s relearning. They’re always on different pages, but because of their connection to Clary — Jace does care about her very much — which is also what we saw at the end of the episode. He does want to be that close to her in the way that Simon is. He’s a little jealous of Simon, I think. There is that respect also that I know we will see later on, but it’s definitely the journey of their friendship. How they go from Simon being this mundane who was in the Institute for no reason to this person who actually did give some value to the team and kind of made a place for himself. Now he’s a person who is close to the person that he loves, extremely close, and Jace knows that if he dates her that’s a package deal. But there is that tension, but there’s also that respect there that starts to build. Simon’s only jealousy towards Jace is that Jace is kind of awesome. He is! He’s like a comic book hero for Simon.

What about Simon and Clary? I feel like they’re trying to navigate this post-relationship world.

Alberto Rosende: I think that the point they will get to will be stronger than they were before. Because it’s only a deepening in their relationship. They tried the romantic thing, and it didn’t work out. They could choose to be like that awkward couple that never really talked, or they could choose to be the best friends that they’ve always been and understand the truth of it, which was they just weren’t meant to be. I think that’s what really helps them get grounded even more and makes that relationship stronger. Simon’s her OG. Day one, Simon’s there. You see it in the date scene how close they are, really. How well they do really know each other. While they will have different journeys this year. The Shadow World’s not easy on anyone. There will be those moments where they find each other or those moments when they connect. They’re always great. It’s like coming home and checking in. They really ground each other.