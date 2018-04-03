Selena Gomez ‘Grateful’ She Never Did A Duet With The Weeknd After Hearing His Diss Track 

Selena Gomez is NOT here for The Weeknd’s diss track about her on his new EP ‘My Dear Melancholy.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels ‘burned’ and happy they never made music together!

The Weeknd, 27, spilled all kinds of tea when he released his EP My Dear Melancholy on March 30. Not only did he make references to his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 21, but he also took a jab at his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, in his song “Call Out My Name.” And although the world is living for his epic shade, Selena is NOT amused. “Selena is relieved she never did a collab with her ex, Abel [The Weeknd]. After his latest diss track, she feels pretty burned by him right now, and she questions the sincerity of his love and their relationship,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“Selena is grateful they never released some of the ideas they had tossed around for a track together. She is disappointed at his level of pettiness and is glad she doesn’t have a big hit song with him to remind her of their relationship,” our source continued. We certainly would have loved a Selena and The Weeknd duet! However, we can understand her frustration. After all, the song was pretty harsh. With lyrics like “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake,” it’s clear The Weeknd wasn’t happy with Selena’s decision to rekindle things with Justin Bieber, 24, so quickly after their split.

Plus, he also referenced Selena’s 2017 kidney transplant. “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he chanted. Ouch! That had to hurt. Who knew he was willing to donate his kidney?! I guess these two won’t be friendly exes.