There’s no better way to get through a breakup than by logging time with your girlfriends — and Selena Gomez was at it once again on April 2, one month after her split from Justin Bieber. See the new pics here!

Selena Gomez is leaning on her gal pals in the aftermath of her Justin Bieber breakup! It’s been nearly a month since the two called it quits, and Sel looked happy as ever while spending time with her friends on April 2. Selena got together with her friends, Theresa Mingus, Rebeka Walters and Paige Reed for a slumber party, and they all rocked matching melon pajamas for the girls’ night. Selena paired her comfy shorts and shirt with knee-high Puma socks, putting her legs on full display as she posed for photos with her pals.

Selena has been indulging in plenty of girls’ nights since ending things with Justin at the beginning of March, and we love seeing her so happy, despite recently going through a breakup. From a trip to Australia, to workout classes and a night at the roller rink, the 25-year-old has definitely been keeping busy. The Biebs has also been out and about around Los Angeles, although we haven’t seen them cross paths. However, Justin was seen spending time with model, Baskin Champion, on more than one occasion since the split, but as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, he’s simply passing time as he waits for Selena to (hopefully) take him back.

“He’s made it clear that he’s not going anywhere and that he will always be here for her,” our insider explained. “In his heart of hearts, Justin knows that Selena will comeback to him. It’s just a case of when. But they’re destined to be together — that’s one thing Justin is really certain of in life.”