Can you believe it? ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Margo is a new dad! The TV personality & his girlfriend Jen Harley officially welcomed a daughter — SO sweet!

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, 32, is officially on baby duty! The reality star and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, have welcomed their first child together, with Jen giving birth to a daughter on April 3, according to E! News. During her pregnancy, Jen was very vocal about how “excited” she was about having a baby girl, so we can only imagine the couple’s happiness now that their little one has arrived. While Jen has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, this precious baby girl is Ronnie’s very first kid. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their children.

Ronnie is “over the moon” about being a parent, according to the media outlet, and we totally don’t blame him! Fans actually speculated that he and Jen were about to welcome their daughter after the celeb skipped the London premiere of MTV’s highly anticipated reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Not only that, but Jen took to Instagram Stories on the night of April 2 where she documented her visit to the hospital. “Ron lands at seven so we have five hours,” she shared while getting support from her best friends. “I’m feeling very very uncomfortable.” Everything turned out alright though, and we could not be happier for the new parents!

Ronnie and Jen announced their exciting pregnancy news in December, revealing that Jen was already six months along with a baby girl. About a month later, they shared pics from their gender reveal party, and it was beyond sweet. Complete with tons of friends, pink balloons, and treats, the event looked fun and totally adorable. “Every guy wants a boy,” the Jersey Shore alum confessed to Us Weekly at the time, adding though that he grew up with sisters and is “used to being around girls.”

Jen, on the other hand, couldn’t have been happier about having a daughter. “If you can’t tell we’re beyond excited for this babygirl,” she posted on Instagram. Ronnie and Jen’s relationship first made headlines in July, after he dated his Famously Single costar Malika Haqq, whom he split from in February 2017. Congrats again, Ronnie and Jen!