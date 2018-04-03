Happy Birthday, Paris Jackson: Her Most Stunning & Gorgeous Instagram Pics Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Paris! Paris Jackson turned the big 2-0 today, April 3, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her most stunning Instagram pics ever!

Paris Jackson is officially two decades old — we feel ancient! To celebrate her big day, we’re taking a look at her most stunning Instagrams of all time and man, there’s a lot! Paris Jackson is best known for being the daughter of the late Michael Jackson. She recently started modeling, and is a huge body positivity activist and feminist! You go girl! In fact, one of our fave Insta pics from Paris was when she posed topless to promote body positivity. I’m “comfortable in my rolls”, she captioned the pic. She also went topless for other photos as well, including one when she was at a breathtaking nature retreat! We think she’s perfect the way she is!

Meanwhile, Paris posted a sneak peak of her Calvin Klein fashion campaign on Instagram back in February and she looked so stunning! She posed alongside Millie Bobby Brown, 14, and model Lulu Tenney for the shoot. She was photographed wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra with her toned tummy on full display — sexy! She also attended the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week and looked as fabulous as ever! She wore a completely denim outfit with a deep v-neck and some super smokey makeup. Too hot to handle!

Paris’ style can best be described as boho-chic, and we love it! She’s always wearing flowy outfits with lots of colors and usually embraces her natural skin. She’s a natural beauty for sure. She loves wearing cool, statement making jewelry too! In the beginning of March she posted an epic pic on Instagram where she had a third eye painted in the center of her forehead — she looked like a goddess! We hope Paris has a great birthday and spends it with the ones she loves — like maybe rumored lover Cara Delevigne!? We’ll have to wait and see.

To see more of Paris Jackson’s most beautiful pics on Instagram, click through our gallery above!