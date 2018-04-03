Victoria’s Secret Model Nina Agdal Gets Butt Naked In The Woods For Sexy Pic

Nina Agdal stripped down for an insanely sexy shot taken by her boyfriend! You have to see this magical (and NSFW) pic from her nude trip to the woods here!

You know, sometimes you just have to traipse out into the woods completely naked. Right? Well, at least when you’re Nina Agdal, that’s what you do! The Victoria’s Secret superstar, 26, stripped down on a sunny day in the great outdoors for a sexy shoot coordinated by her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 22. Nina posted a pic from the spontaneous photoshoot on Instagram, captioning it, “When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do”.

The NSFW photo below shows Nina striking a yoga pose, arching her back and letting her gorgeous hair fall between the branches of a…dead tree. She’s completely naked and, to be honest, we’re a little worried about her safety. There’s pointy tree branches everywhere and probably on the ground. She’s flirting with danger! We have so many questions. Where are Nina and Jack? Is this public property? Are hikers going to wander through the area and catch Nina’s birthday suit photoshoot? Whatever’s going on here, she looks amazing, and that’s really all that matters!

This isn’t the first time that Jack’s snapped a sultry photo of his girlfriend that she posted on Instagram. Over the summer, Nina waited for her pizza delivery by staying in bed nude. Jack orchestrated the sexy pic and covered up her breast with a pizza emoji. Cute! We learned two things about the lingerie model from this: she loves pizza, and she probably eats it while nude!