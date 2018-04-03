Meghan Markle’s Fashion Evolution — From Sexy Siren To Stylish Princess

We’re getting closer and closer to the Royal Wedding, when all eyes will be on Meghan Markle. See her best style moments to date right here!

Meghan Markle, 36, is basically already a princess in the world’s eyes and on May 19 she will officially become the Duchess of Sussex as she weds Prince Harry. Since their much-talked-about engagement, she’s been appearing in the most gorgeous looks — classic pencil skirts, neutral wool coats, and trendy bags and shoes. We are loving her sophisticated and chic style, AND the fact that she’s usually paired it with less-than-perfect hair. She’s rocked an undone, low bun on a few occasions! We’re looking back at some of her best fashion moments in anticipation of this royal wedding!

Meghan started acting around 2004, with some small tv guest roles. She also worked as a model, and appeared on the game show Deal or No Deal. Since 2011, she has been a star on the USA show Suits, and has appeared in a few movies. Since that time, she has become more and more famous, attending parties and New York Fashion Week. Her style has always been feminine and flirty — she’s favored lace dresses, satin skirts, sequins, and florals. She usually shows just a hint of skin, perhaps showing off her legs in shorts, but pairing them with long sleeves.

Since getting engaged, her look has become even more polished, with classic, structured purses, designer coats, and tailored trousers. See some of Meghan’s best fashion moments through the years in the gallery attached!