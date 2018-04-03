‘L&HH: Atlanta’s Jessica Dime: Why She Hopes Cardi B’s Alleged Pregnancy Is True

Cardi B has yet to confirm nor deny those pregnancy rumors, but ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ star Jessica Dime hopes they’re true, as she really want to be ‘bump buddies’ with the rapper.

“Jessica [Dime, 32] was nervous about becoming a new mom since it’s a completely new experience for her, but Shawne [Williams] has done a great job at putting her emotions at ease, especially with everything going on with both of their careers and adding a new baby to the mix. Their connection is absolutely genuine and has been that way since they met at the University of Memphis. Jessica is happy that she can share this beautiful moment with Shawne and her family, and is hoping that her transition into motherhood is smooth while Shawne is away,” a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In case you’re unaware, Jessica revealed the happy news that she’s expecting during the April 2 episode of the series, so her pregnancy is still very new to her, hence why she’s so nervous. But something that would ease her mind would be a confirmation from Cardi B, 25, that she’s also pregnant. For weeks, rumors have run rampant that the rapper is expecting her first child with boyfriend Offset, 26, but she has yet to address the rumors head on. Even so, Jessica is crossing her fingers that the rumors are true so that she and Cardi, who also used to star on Love & Hip Hop (New York edition), can become “bump buddies.” How cute is that?

“Jess loves Cardi and hopes that Cardi B is pregnant as well because that only works in her favor when people compare them since they were both exotic dancers who turned to music and became successful. Plus, if Cardi really is pregnant, they could be ‘bump buddies,'” our source adds.

As far as the gender of Jessica and Shawne’s baby is concerned, “Shawne has told Jessica he would love a daughter with her, but is just hoping for a healthy baby.” Aww!