Leighton Meester’s Major Blonde Hair Makeover — Star Looks Unrecognizable: PICS

OMG! We definitely did a double take when we saw Leighton Meester with platinum blonde hair! See her dramatic makeover by clicking here!

We all know Leighton Meester, 31, as the perky brunette Upper East sider from Gossip Girl, but now she has totally reinvented herself with a platinum blonde hair makeover! She posted a pic on Instagram on April 3 showing off her new look! She wrote, “Having a blonde moment Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon #MyNexxusPHIX #NexxusPartner.” Aura was the colorist behind the look, and DJ Quintero styled her new hair into pretty waves. She showcased the look with bright red lipstick thanks to makeup artist Quinn Murphy. Leighton has dabbled with blonde highlights in the past, but nothing like this fully platinum look!

Leighton went from brunette to blonde in one day (this can really only be done professionally!) thanks to the help of Aura and the new Nexxus Keraphix line. The collection features a shampoo, conditioner, masque, dry shampoo, and gel treatment meant to replenish the proteins in your hair and repair up to a year’s worth of damage in just a few minutes. I recently went to the NYC Nexxus Salon (honestly, one of my faves in the city!) and got the treatment and a blowout from celeb stylist Lacy Redway. My hair was SO soft and shiny afterwards! It was amazing!

I love Leighton’s new look — platinum blonde is definitely a trend, but it takes work to maintain! Read some tips on how to protect blonde hair here.