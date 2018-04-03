Kendall Jenner Looks Completely Different After Rumored Plastic Surgery: See The Shocking Pic

Kendall Jenner is that you?! See the new pic that has fans convinced she got either fillers or her lips done, and let us know if you love her new look!

Did Kendall Jenner, 22, get a makeover?! When celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted an Instagram of Kenny from her Adidas shoot in Shanghai on April 2, many fans couldn’t help but wonder if the model had work done. And after seeing the pic, we can understand why. In the photo, Kendall can be seen with very full cheeks and even fuller lips. “This face is very strange,” one fan commented on the post. Another user even suggested that her eyes looked different. “Either it’s a photoshop oops or too much work. Her eyes aren’t that big, or have that much lid and her lips look done,” the fan said. Weird, right?

However, it could be the result of the angle or a Snapchat filter. We all know the one! Interestingly on the same day, her bff Bella Hadid, 21, took to Instagram to set the record straight about their appearances after a fan accused both her and Kendall of getting plastic surgery. “2 fake b*tches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then comes the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks,” the user wrote under a fan account’s photo of the models. And Bella clapped back with, “I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.” Yes, Bella! Kill them with kindness.

Nevertheless, both girls are beautiful, and Kendall looked incredible in the new pic. But, she has yet to comment on whether or not she’s had work done. Take a look at the photo above to see for yourself!