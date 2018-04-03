Kathy Griffin Impersonates Kellyanne Conway In 2nd TV Spot Since Trump Fake Beheading Pic

Kathy Griffin is returning to TV comedy and her impersonation of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway is dead-on. You’ve got to see the video.

This is kind of perfect for a TV comeback. Comedienne Kathy Griffin nearly lost her career when she posed for a photograph of a seemingly beheaded Donald Trump. Now the 57-year-old is starring along side a fake Trump in a new Comedy Central special on April 3 and she’s playing notorious “alternative facts” queen Kellyanne Conway. She mades an appearance on the Make America Great-A-Thon: A President’s Show Special opposite Trump impersonator and comedian Anthony Atamanuik. She is a dead-ringer for the former Trump mouthpiece, wearing the hideous red, white and blue 2017 inauguration day outfit that Kellyanne wore (minus the awful hat).

Kathy even has Kellyanne’s method of not answering direct questions and looping them around into nonsensical garble down pat. In a clip from the show, “Trump” boldly says, “You can toss out the names of the worst people in history and she’ll happily defend them.” He then names off disgraced Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff, who fleeced clients for billions of dollars. “Did Bernie Madoff’s investors go bankrupt? Yeah. But I find it interesting the media used the words ‘pyramid scheme,'” Kathy/Kellyanne responds, adding “Frankly, that’s anti-Semitic when you consider the terrible suffering of the Jewish people in Egypt at the time of the pharaoh. So this so-called bankruptcy is actually a moral one on your part, Wolf,” referring to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Tonight at 11/10c @KathyGriffin joins the #MAGAthon as our very own conscience-free Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/TKhVveQ1Ow — The President Show (@PresidentShow) April 3, 2018

Kathy has been on a comeback tour recently after nearly losing her career. Her controversial May 30, 2017 photo showing her holding up a bloodied and beheaded Trump likeness caused so much uproar and backlash she couldn’t land gigs for months. Theaters cancelled her appearances in protest and she lost her plumb job co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with former pal Anderson Cooper, 50. It’s taken almost a year but she’s finally getting bookings again, selling out New York’s Carnegie Hall in less than one day. Kathy made her first TV appearance March 10 on Real Time with Bill Maher, where she revealed the ordeal of being investigated by the Justice Department and ending up on Interpol’s No Fly list as a result of the photo. At least during her second TV appearance she’s back to doing what she does best: making us laugh!