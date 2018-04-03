Kaley Cuoco Reveals That Her Ex-Husband ‘Ruined’ The Word ‘Marriage’ For Her

Kaley Cuoco’s found the man of her dreams, but something almost stopped her from walking down the aisle again. Find out more from Kaley’s new interview!

Kaley Cuoco, 32, is head over heels in love with her adorable fiancé, Karl Cook, 26, but something almost got in the way of their marriage plans. Kaley told Cosmo in her May 2018 cover issue that she was scared to get married again after her first marriage ended. She explained that her being married to Ryan Sweeting was so distressing that it “ruined” the word “marriage” for her! How upsetting is that?

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Kaley told Cosmo. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Poor Kaley! It sounds like she’s been through a lot. But luckily, she was able to overcome that heartbreak and open herself up to her wonderful fiancé! Karl, a professional equestrian, proposed to Kaley in November 2017 after almost two years of dating. It’s clear why she loves him: he’s hot, loves animals, and has a great sense of humor! That’s important when you’re dating the star of one of TV’s most popular comedies.

Marriage isn’t the only thing on her mind right now. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Kaley’s got babies on the brain, too! “Kaley is very eager to start a family, no one would be surprised if they start trying for a baby before the wedding,” our source said. “Either way this isn’t going to be a long engagement, now that Kaley’s finally found the one she’s not going to want to waste any time.” Aww!