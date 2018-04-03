Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: How His Flirty Personality & Huge Career ‘Put A Strain’ On Their Marriage

Channing Tatum is such a charming guy with a flirty personality and it put a strain on his marriage to Jenna Dewan. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan, 37, collectively broke fans’ hearts everywhere when the Step Up sweeties announced on April 2 that they were ending their nearly nine-year marriage. While they always seemed so happy together on their social media accounts and on red carpets, it was ultimately Channing’s incredibly charming personality that led to a strain on their marriage. “Channing is a total flirt and that was hard for Jenna to deal with. He is funny, smart and really charming on set whether he is talking to his cute costars or the production assistants, he is nice to everyone,” a source close to Channing tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The pair fell in love while shooting the 2006 dance flick Step Up. They were both looking to break big in Hollywood and the actor went on to become a superstar and sex symbol thanks to films like Magic Mike and the 21 Jump Street franchise. His constant in-demand status left Jenna at home and lonely. “The charming guy on set is who Jenna first fell in love with and later it became hard on her every time he left to do a movie, which was all the time. Everyone on set loves Channing and he is often surrounded by beautiful women at work. His successful career made things really difficult for them to have a healthy relationship. He was gone all the time and Jenna was often left worrying about what could have been going on at the set while she stayed home raising their daughter,” the insider continues, referring to their four-year-old daughter Everly.

“When Channing recently did a movie with Katie Holmes, it was hard for Jenna not to feel a bit jealous and insecure. She would wait by the phone for Channing to call, to check in after wrapping on set, and that was stressful. It became impossible for her to stay married to a big personality when Jenna felt like she was always competing for her husband’s time while he was working with gorgeous women like Katie. The strain on the relationship brought them to where they are now, split up,” our source adds.

At least their breakup announcement sounded amicable, as the former couple said they had “lovingly chosen to separate,” and that “love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” The pair added that they are “just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.” Yeah, we’re still majorly bummed over this split too.