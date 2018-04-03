‘The Quad’s Jake Allyn Loves The ‘Challenge’ Of Depicting BoJohn’s Dark Storyline

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Jake Allyn opened up about the struggle his character, BoJohn, is going through on ‘The Quad’ and how he gets into character.



Jake Allyn is currently captivating viewers on BET’s The Quad as the talented but deeply troubled quarterback, BoJohn Folsom. As BoJohn currently deals with an abusive father, a biracial relationship and trouble on the football field, HollywoodLife spoke to Jake about the challenge he faces when portraying BoJohn. “It’s tough, but I like that aspect. I like the challenge for sure,” Jake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I grew up in a pretty awesome childhood, childhood home. So, in that aspect I can’t relate to kind of the things that this character has gone through. But I think because I had the exact opposite it makes me so fearful and I take what this character has gone through so seriously. You know, like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve had such a perfect childhood. Man, how terrible would it have been if I didn’t have that?’ I can’t even imagine it. It would be so awful. So, I try to do it justice.”

The actor who portrays the school’s star quarterback also shared that he receives a lot of feedback from fans who relate to BoJohn’s struggles. “I’ve gotten a lot of really cool, amazing tweets from people saying, ‘My dad was very much like that with sports and it took me forever to finally stand up to him,'” Jake told HollywoodLife. “There was an episode in season one where I kind of finally stand up to my dad, and seeing that I was just jumping up and down cause that’s how I felt.” That’s one of the reasons why Jake loves live-tweeting new episodes of The Quad every Tuesday, because the fan feedback he receives is so great.

“I’ve also gotten a lot of tweets because I’m the only white guy at the school, and the only white quarterback at an HBCU,” Jake added. “It’s cool when people that went to an HBCU, white or black, reach out and say, ‘Oh yeah, there’s always that one white guy or whatever, and you played it perfectly about taking in the world,’ and things like that. That is probably equally as cool for me to see.”

Make sure you tune in to The Quad’s season two finale on BET on Tuesday, April 3 at 10pm ET! You can tweet along with Jake by following him on Twitter: @JakeAllyn85!