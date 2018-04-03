Shocking police dispatch from the YouTube shooting revealed chilling details about the scene and the suspect, who is now confirmed dead. Listen to the audio here.

San Bruno PD dispatch revealed that the suspect at the shooting at the YouTube headquarters in Northern California was female, and had suffered a gruesome self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. In the audio (listen above) an officer and another voice discuss a woman lying on the ground with a handgun near her body.While the information was not available at the time, police have now confirmed that the woman has been dead. The circumstances of her death are unknown at this time, but police reportedly believe she may have shot herself. Fox News claims the woman entered the building to shoot her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself.

At this time, police are still on the scene at the YouTube HQ in San Bruno, California. Four people are reportedly injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals. Lisa Kim, media relations director for Stanford Hospital, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “we are expecting four to five patients from the YouTube shooting, no word on their conditions, that is all we have at this point.” YouTube’s campus houses almost 2000 employees.

News of the shooting initially broke when terrified employees shared photos and videos from the scene, letting the world know that they heard gunshots ring out on campus. The city responded with a “massive police and fire response.” Todd Sherman, who works at YouTube, provided a detailed account of his experience, via Twitter, when he said he saw “blood drips on the floor and stairs”. He tweeted, “I’m safe. We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor.” See more employee responses to the shooting by clicking HERE.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

