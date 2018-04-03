Nina Agdal, Kim Kardashian & 19 More Stars Posing Naked In The Weirdest Places You’ve Ever Seen

Celebrities are fearless these days when it comes to posing nude! However, they’re even more unafraid to strip down in the oddest and potentially most dangerous places.. such as in trees.. Check out these crazy photos!

Celebrities stripping down for the camera is nothing new. However, celebrities stripping down for the camera while climbing trees is definitely something we haven’t seen too often. Nina Agdal, 26, is the latest celeb to pose nude while grasping onto a branch in the wilderness. She posted a photo of her bare booty and side boob on April 2, which was shot by her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, as the two galavanted through nature. And, to no surprise, Kim Kardashian, 37, arguably originated outdoor viral shoots, as she too posed in a tree while naked back in 2017 for Mert Alas and Marc Piggott‘s new book. Kim actually climbed a tree with nothing but mountain boots on… Talk about dedication. Check out these stars and more in our attached gallery!

It would be be a near injustice if we talked about celebrities posing nude in odd places and didn’t mention Chrissy Teigen, 32. She is the queen of hysterically nude Instagram posts, like that one time she shared a photo of herself in the kitchen with emoji salad bowls over her breasts. The model and cookbook connoisseur has also shared photos on social media of herself casually nude while in her dressing room with a stylist. Oh, and who could forget the time she posted professional topless photos, which were then removed by Instagram in 2015. She later tweeted that “the nipple has been silenced,” but vowed it would return. Chrissy’s got no shame in her game, and that’s why we love her!

Other stars who aren’t afraid to strip down in the weirdest places include, Emily Ratajkowski, 26, Halle Berry, 51, Justin Bieber, 24, Miley Cyrus, 24, and more! See these celebs and more in our attached gallery!