14 Most Shocking MakeUp-Free Celebrity Photos Of All-Time: X-Tina, Kim K & More

Flawless! Going without makeup can be intimidating, but these stars prove rocking a fresh face is BEAUTIFUL! See pics of Christina Aguilera, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and more.

Ladies, it’s time to ditch your foundation, say goodbye to mascara, and throw away your lipstick, because going makeup-free is in! What better way to prepare for a summer glow, than to rock a fresh face! Stars like Christina Aguilera, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more are all taking advantage of this trend and you should too. Plus, who doesn’t actually want to sing Beyoncé’s “Flawless” lyric “I woke up like this,” and actually mean it. Speaking of Beyonce, even she has flaunted a bare face from time to time. However, our favorite makeup-free moment of hers is when she posted a series of Instagram photos after waking up from a nap in 2014. The singer looked incredible, and we still can’t get over it! Click through the gallery above to see more makeup-free photos.

Christina took her fresh faced moment to a whole new level when she posed for the cover of PAPER magazine without an ounce of foundation! The “Genie In a Bottle Singer” was almost unrecognizable, but we are so here for it! Not only did she opt for no makeup, but she also gave us a breathtaking look at her adorable freckles! So cute, right? “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty,” X-Tina said during her interview. What an inspiration!

Chrissy Tiegen is another beauty who looks fantastic without makeup, and even her famous hubby John Legend can’t help but brag about her perfect skin! John shared a photo of his model wife captioned, “No filter necessary,” and we couldn’t agree more. The Instagram showed off Chrissy’s naturally rosy cheeks and incredibly even complexion. Can we say goals?!