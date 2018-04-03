Blac Chyna ‘Terrified’ Rob Kardashian Will Go After Custody Of Dream Following Latest Brawl

Blac Chyna’s been an ’emotional wreck’ since losing her temper on camera at Six Flags. HL learned she’s even scared her exes will try to take her kids away because of it!

By now, you’ve most likely seen Blac Chyna, 29, going off on a woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday. While enjoying a day with her kids, 5-year-old King Cairo and 1-year-old Dream Kardashian, the reality star was caught on camera trying to fight a fellow park-goer, even swinging a pink plastic stroller in anger! While Chyna later claimed to be protecting her children — the woman allegedly touched Dream’s hand — the mother-of-two still apparently feels awful for losing her cool. Not only that, she’s also worried her exes, Tyga, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 31, will use this incident against her to try and gain more custody of their shared kids.

“Blac feels horrible about losing her temper at Magic Mountain and now she is terrified that Rob or Tyga will take her to court for full custody of her kids,” a source close to Chyna shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It would be devastating to her as a mother if she lost her kids when all she was doing was trying to protect them.” After the video of her went viral on April 1, Chyna said in a statement that she wasn’t a “violent person” and was willing to protect her children “at all costs.” It seems she still regrets how she handled the situation though.

“She has been an emotional wreck since the fight and she is just hoping that her exes don’t use the videos online of her losing her temper against her,” our insider explained. “It would break her heart if she lost her kids because of one moment where she lost her cool — that’s not who she really is. She feels like she is a great mother and her kids are always safe and well taken care of.”

Lucky for Chyna though, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, her Six Flags incident most likely will NOT affect her and Rob’s or her and Tyga’s custody agreements. “This doesn’t really help [Rob] very much because there was a nanny, and the nanny took Dream away and protected the kid, so that’s going to look good for Blac Chyna that she’s got a professional there to help her, and she’s got at least one bodyguard,” Family law attorney, David Pisarra explained to us EXCLUSIVELY.

“So, it doesn’t really help Rob in terms of increasing more custody, it also doesn’t help him in terms of money because that’s not going to change as a result of custody,” David added, telling us that “Basically, this isn’t anything more than Blac Chyna just getting a headline.” In terms of how a judge would view the whole ordeal? Turns out, David thinks a judge would actually understand!

“A judge is going to look at it and basically ask Chyna what her side of the story is, and Chyna is going to say, ‘Well, I was defending my baby, and a judge is going to say, ‘Well, I get that.’ So, it won’t be an issue at all,” the lawyer said. “In this case, anger management isn’t appropriate, although she probably does have some anger issues.” So while Chyna may be worried about her custody standing, there’s really no need to stress about it!