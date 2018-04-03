Beyonce Fans Are Convinced She’s Dropping A Surprise Album Tonight With JAY-Z: Here’s Why

The Beyhive thinks Beyonce and JAY-Z could be releasing new music tonight, and the theory makes total sense! It all has to do with a VERY important milestone…

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary tomorrow, April 4, and some fans think that they’ll drop a surprise album or song tonight at midnight to mark the occasion!

“At midnight, it will be 4/4 — it’s the 10th anniversary of Jay and Bey wedding. Do we think they’re dropping something?” one fan asked on the ATRL chat board. Another user replied that a joint album announcement could come out at midnight, while others speculated about a possible single. “I hope she releases something new before Coachella,” user glamaphonic wrote.

Bey and JAY recently teamed up with DJ Khaled and Future to release “Top Off,” but fans are still holding out for a proper album. JAY-Z’s critically acclaimed album 4:44 was the emotional answer to Beyonce’s album Lemonade, which addressed fidelity issues in the couple’s relationship, and there’s still a chance it’ll all come full circle with a collaboration record!

Two years ago, the couple celebrated their eight wedding anniversary by taking a trip to the Grand Canyon, and we finally got to see the photos during last year’s anniversary. We’re excited to see how they honor the day this year — and what better way to do it than by treating fans to new music? In the meantime, you can grab tix to their upcoming OTR II Tour and see the power couple live!

One thing’s for sure: you’d better start refreshing TIDAL tonight!