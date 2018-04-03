Verne Troyer Hospitalized After ‘Austin Powers’ Star’s Friend Reportedly Tells Cops He’s ‘Suicidal’

‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer was scarily taken to the hospital on Apr. 2 to be treated for a possible case of alcohol poisoning and suicidal intentions. Get the details here.

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer, 49, was sent to the hospital on Apr. 2 when medics rushed to his house after a friend called the police and told them Verne was “suicidal”, according to TMZ. Sources from law enforcement told the outlet that one of Verne’s friends made a call to police around 7:30 PM and told them he was very upset, drunk and suicidal. It didn’t take long for the paramedics to arrive at Verne’s residence and they transported him to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning. He’s reportedly staying at the hospital for 72 hours so he can be evaluated. There’s no word on what will happen after that as of right now.

As the scary news about Verne’s hospitalization started to get out, Verne’s team took to his Instagram account on Apr. 3 to post an update and message to his followers. “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world,” the post read. There’s been no other updates on Verne’s condition since then.

This isn’t the first time Verne was hospitalized for issues with alcohol. He made headlines back in Apr. 2017 when he was admitted to the hospital for alcohol addiction and he ended up going to rehab right after. He was also hospitalized in Mar. 2015 after having a seizure at a fan meet and greet in Texas. Although it was a scary incident at the time, he had multiple tests while at the hospital and fortunately everything came back normal.

Our healing wishes go out to Verne during his challenging time.