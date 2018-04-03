Model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, Confesses She’s Recovering From Eating Disorder: I’m ‘Owning’ My Curves

In an emotional Instagram post, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray, opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder. Read her inspiring message here.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, got REAL on Instagram over the weekend. The model, whose famous parents are Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shared a current photo of herself in a red bikini, alongside another pic of herself in a white swimsuit that was taken about a year ago. In the throwback photo, Amelia’s ribs are sticking out, and she looks noticeably more gaunt than in the 2018 pic. In the caption, Amelia admitted that that’s because the older photo was snapped when she was in the throes of an eating disorder, which she started getting help for shortly after the picture in the white swimsuit was taken.

“I could go on and on about that time in my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself,” she wrote. “My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, I began to try to love myself for me.” She went on to explain how coming clean about this scary eating disorder has helped her find “purpose” because she knows she can now be an inspiration to others. “The first photo, taken today, is not a photo of the perfect girl,” she explained. “That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body and owning my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away.”

Amelia made her message clear: She still has a long way to go herself, but she wants to inspire others. “Recently being diagnosed with Hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there,” Amelia concluded. “One day at a time. I want to help.”

After making her major confession, Amelia posted another bikini photo of herself at the beach, in which she looks so relaxed, happy and carefree in her skin. So inspiring!