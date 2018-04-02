Winnie Mandela Dead at 81: 5 Things To Know About Activist & Former Wife Of Nelson Mandela

So sad. Nelson Mandela’s former wife, Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 81. Here’s everything to know about the inspiring activist.

Winnie Mandela is dead at 81, her personal assistant, Zodwa Zwane, confirmed on April 18. The exact details of her sad death have not been revealed at the time, although it is expected that her family will release a statement later in the day. Winnie has reportedly been sick for years, and was recently hospitalized with a kidney infection, according to TMZ. Of course, Winnie is best known for her marriage to Nelson Mandela, but she was a political activist in her own right. Here’s everything to know.

1. Marriage to Nelson Mandela. Winnie and Nelson met in 1957 when she was just 22 years old. They got married the next year and had two daughters together — Zenani was born in 1959 and Zindzi was born in 1960. The couple stayed together throughout Nelson’s 27-year imprisonment from 1963 until 1990, although she later admitted that she was unfaithful to him during this time. Winnie and Nelson separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized in 1996. Although their divorce was not very amicable, Winnie was supportive of Nelson throughout the last several years of his life.

2. Early years. Winnie was one of eight children, and her mother tragically died when she was just nine years old. She thrived in school, though, and became the “head girl” of her high school. She went on to study social work at the Jan Hofmeyr School in Johannesburg, despite education restrictions that were put on blacks during this time period. She got her social work degree in 1956, and eventually also obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand.

3. Anti-Apartheid work. While Nelson Mandela was in prison, Winnie was his face and voice to the public, and became a leading opponent of the apartheid (racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa from 1948-1994). However, her activism came at a price. For many of her years as an activist against the apartheid, she was exiled. She also spent 18 months in solitary confinement. She was accused of ordering kidnapping and murder in the late 1980s, although she was acquitted in 1991 of all charges but kidnapping.

4. Politics. Winnie was the head of the African National Council’s Women’s League after being elected in 1993 and 1997. She was also a member of the National Executive Committee beginning in 2007.

5. Recognition. Winnie won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in 1985 for her human rights work. She was also given an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Makerere University in Uganda in Jan. 2018.