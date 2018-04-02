White House Easter Egg Roll Live Stream — Watch The Annual Event Online

The White House Easter Egg Roll will begin soon! Check out our live stream of the event right here!

Easter Sunday may officially be over, but the festivities aren’t completely over at the White House. In keeping with tradition (a rarity for the White House in some ways), the First Family will host the 140th White House Egg Roll. This year’s version is set to bring in 20,000 children to the South Lawn to participate in the events of the day. While you shouldn’t expect Sean Spicer to be the man inside the Easter bunny outfit this year, kids can look forward to an egg hunt, the egg roll, cookie decorating, making cards for troops, a coloring wall and lawn bowling! Didn’t get an invite? No worries! Check out our live stream of the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll below!

Recently, Melania Trump, 47, and Donald Trump, 71, went to a church service together on Easter Sunday, and at one point, Melania looked grim while holding Donald’s hand — and for a good reason. According to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets, Melania was dreading the Egg Roll. “The White House holds the annual egg roll on the 2nd, and Melania is scheduled to host the event, in addition to opening the festivities with a speech,” our source said. “Melania has been agonizing with her writer, over what to say, pretty much all week long.”

When it comes down to it, Melania feels like she’ll be held under a microscope at the Egg Roll. “Melania knows that every single word she utters is going to be analyzed and commented on, as well as her movements, demeanor, clothes, and of course, how her interactions with Donald are,” our insider went on to say. “Melania has vowed to put on a show of unity with Donald, but that’s easier said than done — she’s going to have to put on the show of her life, because, right now her skin crawls at just the sight of him.” Time will tell if Melania’s inner agony of hosting today’s event shows at all during the various activities!

We’ll keep you posted with any new pics from the Egg Roll!