Stars In Workout Clothes: Selena Gomez For Puma, Ariana Grande for Reebok & More — See Pics

From Selena for Puma, to Kendall for Adidas, our favorite stars are all fitness brand ambassadors! See their hottest looks in pics below!

Selena Gomez, 25, is the face of Puma, and just this year, she’s released two super sexy campaigns for new shoes. Ariana Grande is another star that just modeled a new shoe for Reebok. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot became a Reebok brand ambassador in mid-March. Talk about girl power! We love all these powerful and inspirational ladies becoming faces of workout wear!

Going to the gym and lifting weights isn’t just for bodybuilders, anymore. Now, these ladies are proving that working out, and being healthy and fit is super important for your physical and mental heath! Country singer Carrie Underwood has her own fitness line called Calia by Carrie Underwood, which has just about everything — of course, there are sports bras, tanks, and capris, but also backpacks, scarves, headbands, hats, bathing suits, and much more! Carrie told me exclusively that she tries to workout every day, but since her schedule is erratic, she rarely does the same thing! “Time is definitely my determining, deciding factor. I do like to run, it’s its nice outside. If it’s a beautiful day, I don’t want to waste it. I love weights. I love a tabata.” Stationary lunges and push-ups are two moves that don’t require any equipment that she does frequently.

Julianne Hough shows off her amazing dancer’s body by modeling her collab with MPG Sport. And Demi Lovato’s Fabletics collection is colorful and flattering.

