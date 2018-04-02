Tristan Thompson ‘Incredibly Anxious’ For Khloe To Give Birth: He’s Hoping Baby Comes ASAP

Thristan Thompson is nervously awaiting the birth of his & Khloe Kardashian’s baby! A source close to the basketball star EXCLUSIVELY told HL he’s hoping the delivery happens before the NBA playoffs!

Tristan Thompson, 27, is on edge waiting for Khloe Kardashian‘s delivery to begin. A source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us that he’s seriously hoping their baby is born before the playoffs begin. “Tristan is incredibly anxious about Khloe having this baby really, really soon,” our source said. “The NBA playoffs are rapidly approaching (April 14) and with each passing day that Khloe doesn’t go into labor, it’s more stressful for him because he knows that he’ll have to focus more on tending to Khloe than helping his team compete for a championship. He’s already informed the Cavs that the moment Khloe is hospital-bound, he’s out of there.”

While he’s anxious about her delivery, once she starts going into labor, he’s going to be completely devoted to making the process as easy as possible for Khloe (whose maternity style has been on point throughout her pregnancy). “He wants to make sure she’s as comfortable as possible to deliver her first child, and he will do everything to make sure he is there with her,” our source went on to say. “Tristan has been reading a ton on pregnancy progression, and he’s even joked with Khloe that she should get induced early since the baby is pretty much completely full-term, but she doesn’t want to impede the natural labor process, and Tristan completely understands that. He’s just really nervous that he’ll miss playoff action and wants the baby out of her as soon as possible.”

According to a new report, it appears we won’t be getting a glimpse of Khloe’s delivery in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “She’s the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests,” a source tells Radar Online. “She just needs a small room to herself, clean and neat.”