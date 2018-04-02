‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Knockout Rounds Begin

The Knockout rounds kick off on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog!

The first round of Knockouts on The Voice kick off tonight, April 2 on season 14’s 11th episode! The judges — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — will send their teams out on the big stage to compete against contestants from other teams. The Knockout rounds are similar to the Battle rounds. However, this time, the competition is more unpredictable and the stakes are higher. Why? — This time, the singers will not compete with one another, at the same time. Instead, they will pick a song of their choosing to give their best separate performances in order to make it onto the next round, the Live Broadcast. After the Knockouts, only half of the coaches’ teams will make it through. However, each coach has one “save” if they simply cannot decide between two their contestants. This week, Kelly has The Voice’s season 3 winner, Cassadee Pope to help her mentor her team. Adam brought along The Voice Season 9 winner, Jordan Smith, who is the top selling artist in the show’s history. Meanwhile, Alicia called on season 12 winner, Chris Blue to assist her in the first round of Knockouts.

Team Blake: Jaclyn Lovey Vs. Kyla Jade — First up, Jaclyn performed a beautiful and “angelic” [as Adam said] rendition of by “Put Your Records On” by Corrine Bailey Rae, followed up Kyla, who performed a powerful rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” by Grace. — WINNER: Kyla Jade

Team Kelly: Justin Kilgore Vs. Kaleb Lee — Kaleb, who Kelly stole from Blake in previous weeks star Justin started the Knockout performing “Free” along with his guitar — WINNER: Kaleb Lee

Team Adam: Jackie Foster Vs. Mia Boostrom — Jackie was up first. She performed “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence, which she felt would be a good fit for her because of her rocker background. Mia performed “Wade In The Water” by Eva Cassidy. — WINNER: Mia Boostrom

SAVE: Adam / STEAL: Kelly & Blake & Alicia — Jackie chose Alicia

Team Blake: Austin Giorgio Vs. Spensha Baker — First, Austin performed Nat King Cole‘s “Almost Like Being In Love”. A natural performer, Austin’s rendition of the legendary song was flawless. Spensha took the stage afterward, where she performed “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton and there couldn’t have been dry eye in the house. WINNER: Spensha;

SAVE: Blake/Austin Giorgio

Team Alicia: Johnny Bliss Vs. Miya Base — Johnny performed Sia‘s “Alive” and nailed it, hitting every single note. Miya performed “Castle On The Hill” by Ed Sheeran, which was subject to mixed reviews. Blake said she didn’t live up to her potential with this particular performance. WINNER: Johnny Bliss

Team Adam: Drew Cole Vs. Jackie Verna — Drew, slow fusion/pop rock guitar player, performed “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan. Jackie — who was originally a pop singer, until a car accident brought out her love for country since she played the piano during her recovery — performed “American Honey” by Lady Antebellum. WINNER: Jackie Verna

SAVE: Drew Cole / STEAL: Blake Shelton — Drew chose to stay with Adam

Check out the standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jordyn Simone, Mia Boostrom

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharon Caliste, Dallas Caroline, Jackie Foster,