17 Stars In The Skimpiest Bikinis Ever: Emily Ratajowski, Bella Hadid & More

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and more sexy celebs have often showed off their amazingly toned bodies in many barely there bikinis over time. Check out some of our favorites here!

Sexy ladies! Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and more stars in incredible shape love flaunting their bodies in some pretty skimpy bikinis whenever they get the chance. We have rounded up some of our favorites and put a spotlight on some of the most amazing bikini pics out there! From confident selfies to gorgeous poses for magazine cover photos, these ladies have caught our eye and we can’t get enough of it!

Emily posed in an eye-catching leopard print bikini top and light blue bottoms that highlighted her trim figure while sitting back and relaxing in the sun and Bella turned heads in a cute but sexy black bikini with cut-out designs while posing on her knees in the sand. Candice Swanepoel confidently posed while standing in a tan thong bikini while Rihanna caught some sunlight while laying out in a bikini that looked like snakeskin. Model Gisele Bundchen held her arms up high and smiled on the beach in a dark-colored bikini with bottoms that tied up on the sides and Paris Hilton had a similar pose in her purple and blue bikini photo.

Ashley Graham took a selfie in a simple black bikini while Kylie Jenner showed off her behind sitting next to a pool in a thong-style gray bikini. Kylie’s sis Kendall Jenner posed in a mirror while showing off her incredibly fit body in a brown bikini and Chrissy Teigen went topless and wore a thong while laying on a beach and posing with her back facing the camera. Like Kylie, Kourtney Kardashian also showed off her hot bod sitting by a pool in a black thong bikini and Kim Kardashian sported her own sexy look in a white g-string style bikini while wearing matching faux fur boots.

Demi Lovato had on a neon colored bikini while holding her adorable puppy and Lady Gaga let her entire behind out in a white thong bikini. Britney Spears proved she’s still got it in a sexy white bikini and Iggy Azalea strutted her stuff in a zebra print bikini. So many amazing bodies in so little clothing!