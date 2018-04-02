Long before Stormy Daniels made headlines for her alleged affair with Donald Trump, she made cameos in two Seth Rogen movies — and he claims she discussed the alleged romance way back then!

Stormy Daniels made an appearance in Seth Rogen’s 2007 movie, Knocked Up, which was released just several months after she allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump — and she reportedly talked all about the alleged tryst on set, according to Seth himself. “At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’d been sleeping with and they said Donald Trump, it was the least surprising thing they could have said,” the actor tells Ellen DeGeneres. “She had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. Again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising. And then, as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did. So, it didn’t occur to be that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but when it did I was like, ‘Oh, Stormy told us that!'”

Stormy first went public with her story about her alleged affair with Trump in 2011. However, after the interview was published, she was allegedly threatened to keep quiet. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'”” she claimed in a bombshell 60 Minutes interview last month. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.” She said she never saw the man again.

However, news of Stormy’s alleged fling with the now-president made headlines again starting in Jan. 2018. Before Trump’s election in 2016, Stormy and Donald’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed an NDA, in which she promised not to talk publicly about the alleged affair for $130,000 However, in March, Stormy sued Donald, claiming she could say whatever she wanted because the president allegedly did not sign the papers himself. She added Cohen as a defendant in the lawsuit later in the month, as well, and claimed that he defamed her by publicly insinuating that she lied about the alleged affair.

Meanwhile, Michael has sued Stormy for $20 million for allegedly violating the NDA. He claims she violated the order at least 20 times, and he’s seeking $1 million for each instance.