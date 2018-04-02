Safaree Samuels Claims He Was Robbed By 2 Men Who Put A Gun To His Head Hours Before Interview

How awful! Safaree Samuels claims two men put a gun to his head and robbed him just before he hit up New York’s Power 105.1FM for an interview. We’ve got his harrowing tale.

Safaree Samuels dropped a truly shocking story during his appearance on NYC’s Power 105.1FM’s The Angie Martinez show on April 2. Host Angie Martinez gave him a whooped up introduction full of excitement, but it was clear something was really messing with the 36-year-old rapper. He went on to claim to have been robbed at gunpoint just before going on the show! “What’s happening first of all, are you okay?” Angie asked out of concern because he was obviously going through something. “Oh man, I just got…I just got,” he started with his voice trembling as he was nearly in tears. “I just got robbed,” he finished, revealing it happened a few hours before his interview while he was in New Jersery.

“Two dudes, two guns just ran up on me. Me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything,” he continued, clearly shaken to his core. He wasn’t kidding, as Safaree had zero bling on him — no rings, bracelets, necklaces, nothing! He’s usually dripping in gold and diamonds, but not this time. Nicki Minaj‘s ex had on a shaggy red coat. but it doesn’t look like an actual fur from the interview clip the show provided. If it was the real deal, the thieves probably would have taken it as well!

“It is what it is. They took everything,” he continued with great emphasis on the last word. He did call the cops, saying that police are working on it and for him not to say too much until they “figure things out.” He said it happened around 3am but couldn’t give details as to where he was as police “need to do what they need to do.” He later went on to hint that he was at a club, saying that he was with about 30 people when he left but then everyone went “peace out” and parted ways. “They just caught me by myself,” adding thattonly his chef was with him.”I got out of my car and they came out of nowhere and backed out on us,” he continued.

Safaree was so shaken because he said he’s never had a gun aimed at him. “I’ve never had a gun put to my face. I don’t know who the hell these people were or where they came from.” He revealed his uncle just got killed in a robbery and it was racing through his mind how horrifying it would have been for his mom to get that call saying that her son was dead after losing her brother. He said he laid on the floor until he was sure the robbers were gone. Safaree was unable to call 911 cause the gunmen took his phone but some other people ended up calling on his behalf. What a close call!