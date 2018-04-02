Princess Love Tells Ray J She’s In Labor On April Fools’ Day & It’s Epic: Watch His Hilarious Reaction

Princess Love got Ray J GOOD! Pranking her man on April 1, the star pretended her water broke — and she captured Ray J’s crazy reaction on camera. You have to see this!

In the spirit of April Fools’ Day shenanigans, Princess Love, 33, totally pulled one over on her husband Ray J, 37, when she pretended their baby was on its way. Even better, she shared footage of the entire joke on Instagram, and it’s everything! “Got @RayJ good after his show last night #APRILFOOLS,” the expectant mom captioned the vid — and got him “good” is an understatement! We are seriously LOLing at this one! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebrity’s baby bumps.

In the clip, The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, who’s currently expecting a baby girl with Ray J, can be seen in an elevator along with her hubby and some friends. A few seconds into the vid, Princess pretended her water broke, spurring Ray J to freak out — like any first-time dad would. To make the prank even more convincing, their friends, who were in on it, covertly spilled liquid onto the floor. “Her water just broke,” the friends can be heard saying. “What does that mean?!” a panicked Ray J asks.

At one point in the video, someone yells, “It means the baby’s coming!” And to that, Ray J yelled back, “No it doesn’t, no it doesn’t!” Soon after, someone can be heard saying, “Call 911!” Before the joke got TOO out of hand though, Princess starts smiling and she tell her hubby, “April Fools!” His face is priceless!

“Man this is cruel to do to anyone lol – they got me hella good @princesslove @brandon_kidd_b @thehutsonian @wayneindisthang,” Ray J wrote on his own Instagram page, followed by the hashtags: “#aprilfools #callthepolice #dontbelookingatmywifeswater #waterbroke #hilarious.”

Ray J and Princess tied the knot back in 2016, and in November, the singer shared while appearing on The Real that they are expecting their first child. The two still have some time before parenthood hits full force though, as Princess shouldn’t ACTUALLY be going into labor until summertime!