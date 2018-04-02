Melania Trump Looks Gorgeous In Baby Blue Coat At Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump stunned in a blue trench coat at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 2. See her full outfit below!

Melania Trump, 47, looked beautiful in blue at the White House Easter Egg Roll, which took place the day after Easter, on April 2. The stunning blue jacket was belted, showing off her gorgeous figure, and had large black buttons. The weather in Washington was a chilly 45 degrees, so a coat was necessary. She wore black tights and black heeled boots. Her hair was sleek, with tons of body and volume. She looked gorgeous!

Yesterday, for Easter Sunday service, Melania wore a red and white, form fitting, patterned midi dress. She held her husband’s hand as she walked into church in Florida, wearing sky-high white strappy sandals. Back in 2017 at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Melania wore an ankle-length light pink chiffon gown with a high neck by Herve Pierre. She wore matching pastel flats since she was walking around the lawn with the kids. She even read them the book Party Animals by Kathie Lee Gifford! It was much warmer last year, so she was able to wear the pretty spring dress without a jacket!

This year, President Donald J. Trump wore a baby blue tie to match Melania’s outfit as he greeted the excited crowd from the balcony. As you can surely remember, Melania wore a very similar shade of blue on Inauguration day in 2017. Her now-famous sky blue Ralph Lauren dress was matched with elbow gloves and pumps. So elegant.

Hope everyone had a happy Easter!