Your Favorite Haircare Line Just Came Out With A Game Changing Curling Iron

We’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty, and now a famous haircare brand has a new hot tool that might change your life.

We all know and love Moroccanoil for their signature Treatment and amazing shampoos, conditioners and hair masks. And now, they have just released a brand new hot tool. The Moroccanoil Professional Series Titanium Curling Iron heats up in less than a minute and has an auto safety shut-off after an hour of non-use. So now you can be sure your curling iron is off while you’re at brunch!

Margot Robbie and her glam squad used Moroccanoil products throughout the 2018 award season. Here is how to get her perfect, textured waves look that she wore at the BAFTAs in London — it’s a stunning style for spring and summer that can be dressed up or down. You’ll look effortlessly chic and glam, like Margot!

Here’s the how to:

“1. On damp hair, spray Moroccanoil’s Perfect Defense to give your hair the ultimate protection from heat styling up to 450⁰F.

2. Blow-dry using your fingers as a brush to create movement and body. Create a deep side part.

3. Wind random, alternating spiral curls around curling iron. Stylist Tip: Leave the ends of the hair out of the iron to create a more modern, tousled look.

4. Use your fingers to break up the curls. Apply Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray from roots through ends and continue to separate curls to enhance texture.”

Easy! We love this look!