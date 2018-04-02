Logan Paul Busted By Park Rangers In Yosemite For Yet Another Wild, Ludicrous Stunt

Logan Paul can’t seem to stay out of trouble! The Youtuber was cited by U.S. National Park Rangers for behaving irresponsibly at Yosemite Park. Here’s everything we know!

Logan Paul’s 23rd birthday celebration took an unexpected turn when he was ticketed and cited at Yosemite National Park on April 1, according to The Blast. An official for the U.S. National Parks Service alleges that one of their rangers witnessed the Youtuber and his friends riding around the park on top of Logan’s blue school bus. Not only were they on top of the bus, but they were also sitting inside tents that were fastened to the roof. Sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, right? Interestingly, Logan took total responsibility, and was cited for an “illegal operation.”

However, that wasn’t his only encounter with the police. Logan was also ticketed for parking his bus in multiple parking spots. So much for a fun weekend! Logan’s encounter with the law doesn’t look good, especially since his career is still recovering from the backlash he received after filming in Japan’s Suicide Forest. If you recall, Logan’s vlog included footage of an unidentified dead body he stumbled upon in the forest located in Aokigahara, Japan. Fans were so outraged by Logan’s ignorant decision that he even suspended his YouTube channel.

And although he has since issued an apology, the public hasn’t welcomed his return. In fact, Logan recently joined the streaming service Twitch.tv, and users are demanding he be removed. “You make fun of suicide, you clickbait videos including recently @Ninja, you manipulate young kids for your content, and I am absolutely positive you are straight garbage at video games. We don’t want you on Twitch. Keep the trash away,” one user tweeted on March 18. Yikes! It’s clear to fans, Logan has a long road to go, and his recent park citation may have set him back even further.