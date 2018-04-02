Little Caesars Free Pizza: When & How To Score A Free Lunch On April 2

This is no joke. One day after April Fools’ Day, Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos to anyone, all thanks to the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Really. Get all the delicious details.

Little Caesars is dunking on all other lunch spots today, all because something “Crazy Happened” during March Madness. On April 2, between the hours of 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM, anyone can go into a participating Little Caesars and pick up a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo. That includes dour slices of the chain’s signature deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20.oz PEPSI-COLA product. No coupons necessary. Just pop into your local Little Caesars during that window and get some free food (while supplies last.)

Note: only one free combo per person/family. Also, you need to place your order by 1:00 PM. Even if you’re in the store and in the line by 1:00 PM, unless you placed your order, you will not get the free lunch. So, make plans to get there early. After all, what tastes better than free pizza? Nothing!

So, why is Little Caesars giving out free lunches? It’s all because the pizza chain came down with March Madness. As part of its “If Crazy Happens” promotion, Little Caesars said that if a #16 seed team beat a #1 seed, then everyone eats for free on April 2 (the day of the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament final.) Thanks to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County sending the University of Virginia packing – and breaking a million brackets in the process – Little Caesars had to make good on its promise. Sadly, UMBC’s March Madness run ended in the next round, when they lost to Kansas State. Yet, they lasted longer than Virginia. So, that’s something.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Mach Madness comes to a close at 9:20 PM ET, when the Villanova Wildcats meet the Michigan Wolverines. It’s been nearly thirty years since Michigan lifted the championship trophy, as their last national title was in 1989. Villanova has been in the final in two of the last three years, so it’s no surprise the Wildcats are the favorites going into this game. “It’s not something I dreamt about so it’s a little out of my understanding right now,” Jay Wright, coach for Villanova, told reporters, according to CBS News. Well, if there’s something easy to understand, it this: free lunch!