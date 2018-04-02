Dream & King Cairo Look Happier Than Ever At Six Flags Before Blac Chyna’s Meltdown: Watch

Despite their mom, Blac Chyna, getting into a fight, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian seemed to have a blast at Six Flags. We’ve actually never seen them so happy together!

Blac Chyna, 29, may have had a rough day at Six Flags on April 1, but at least her two kids, 1-year-old Dream Kardashian and 5-year-old King Cairo, seemed to have a fun time! Taking to Instagram, Chyna shared a photo and a short video of her two little ones getting along beautifully at the amusement park, and our hearts are totally melting at the sibling cuteness! If these two hugging it out doesn’t make your day, we don’t know what will! Click here to see adorable pics of Dream Kardashian.

In the pic, Dream can be seen smiling at the camera while her big bro adorably kisses her on the cheek. The 1-year-old is sitting inside a pink wagon and seriously has the biggest grin on her face! Chyna captioned the image, “All love 💕 ✨.” Right before that, she shared a video of Dream and King, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji. In the clip, Dream is clutching onto her brother and holding his shoulders — yes, it’s the cutest thing ever! “Aww! You love your brother?” Chyna says from the behind the camera.

“Awwwww soooo sweeeetttttt😍,” one fan commented on The Shade Room’s video repost. Another gushed, “Those kids are just darling 💕.” We could not agree more! The family’s Six Flags outing wasn’t ENTIRELY filled with love though, as Chyna was also caught on video attempting to attack a fellow park-goer. She even attempted to come at the woman with Dream’s pink plastic stroller!

The reality star later posted a message to her Instagram story alluding to the incident, suggesting that she acted out in response to a fellow park patron trying to touch one of her kids. “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she wrote. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

Luckily, neither Dream nor King appeared in the fight videos, so we can hope the two of them were nowhere near the scene and continued to have a carefree, fun-filled day!