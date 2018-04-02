Kendra Wilkinson In Tears Ahead Of Rumored Divorce: It’s ‘Not Meant To Be’

Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram on Apr. 2 to post an honest and raw video of herself in tears while speaking about her marriage troubles with Hank Baskett. See the sad clip here!

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, wasn’t afraid to show her vulnerable side when she took to her Instagram story on Apr. 2 to share a tearful video of herself crying and talking about her rumored divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett, 35. “Ten years,” she said to her 2.6 million followers while sobbing in the video. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him.” “I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids. I will.” She took a deep breath before continuing. “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. I never thought I’d see the day, really.” Kendra then showed off a wedding photo of herself and Hank in a happy embrace with the caption, “I believed.”

The sad video isn’t the only thing she shared concerning her feelings on social media. The former Playboy model also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tweet. “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins,” her tweet read, hinting that today may be the day she is officially filing for divorce. The emotional posts come a week after rumors about a divorce between Kendra and Hank first made headlines. An insider told Us Weekly that they had been “fighting a lot” and that Kendra’s “been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable,”

Kendra and Hank were married in 2009 and share a son, Hank IV, 8, and a daughter, Alijah, 3. They first made headlines for having troubles in their relationship back in 2014 when Hank, who used to be a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, allegedly cheated on Kendra with a transgender model. They shared their marital issues when they appeared on the reality TV show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in early 2017.

We continue to wish Kendra, Hank and their children the best during this rough time.