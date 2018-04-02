Justin Bieber Would Gladly Give A Kidney To Selena: He Think’s The Weeknd’s Song Is Petty

Justin Bieber’s got a few thoughts about The Weeknd’s new song, which seems to suggest that Abel almost gave up a kidney to save Selena Gomez’s life! And, Bieber isn’t cool with Sel’s ex bringing up her near death experience.

Justin Bieber, 24, isn’t too fond of “Call Me By Your Name,” — The Weeknd‘s new track which seems to suggest that he [The Weeknd] almost donated his own kidney to Selena Gomez, 25, when she need one the most. “Justin thinks The Weeknd’s new song is petty, weak and makes him look bitter,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Justin is the one who has “real love” for Selena. “Whether they are together or not, in the past, present or in the future, Justin will always be there for Selena and he would gladly hand over one of his kidneys to save her life,” the source adds.

Additionally, “Justin feels like it would be an honor to help Selena with something major like that,” the insider says. Therefore, when Justin caught wind of The Weeknd’s new track, he thought it was distasteful that Abel, 28, had the nerve to hash up Selena’s traumatic experience. “He was disgusted,” the source admits. Although he’s not with Selena, for now, we hear JB will always has her back, and this time, The Weeknd didn’t.

“Call Out My Name” features more cryptic lyrics, which fans obviously decoded, claiming they too are about Selena. “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place,” part of the lyrics read, which fans believe is The Weeknd implying that he helped Selena finally get over Justin. The Weeknd goes on to sing about a relationship, and then seems to point out that he still has feelings for this person.

“You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake / I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me… I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied,” the lyrics say.

Selena and The Weeknd split in October 2017, after they first got together around January of that year. She then got back together with Bieber following the breakup. However, Jelena then ended things in early March 2018.