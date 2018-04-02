Is Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth In Front Of ‘KUWTK’ Cameras Like Kourtney?

Will we get an up close and personal look into the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s first child? Go inside her reported birth plan to see if ‘KUWTK’ will capture the emotional event!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has reportedly banned E!‘s Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras for when she gives birth to her first child with NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27. “She’s the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests,” a source tells Radar Online. Friends of the Good American designer, according to the site, say that Khloe is solely focused on having a smooth birthing process. “She just needs a small room to herself, clean and neat,” the insider reveals.

Khloe — who tends to march to the beat of her own drum, doing the opposite of what her sisters, Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 38, usually do — is reportedly putting her foot down when it comes to who she wants in the delivery room. She’s demanding peace and quiet, as reported by the site. “That means her family should stay at home, which they’re fighting her on of course,” the source adds. “They’re a little put out but she insists she just needs her baby daddy and her doctor in the room with her.” As you may recall, her Kourtney gave birth to Penelope, now 5, in 2012, where she had her baby daddy [and ex], Scott Disick, 34, present to watch her actually pull P out of her. Kourt was always very hands on.

Khloe’s first pregnancy has changed her life in more ways than one. “She wants her child to have a normal life,” the insider admits, hinting that she may make some drastic changes after her little girl is born… like potentially leaving Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 14 seasons. “Khloe doesn’t want to do it after the baby comes, and Tristan is telling her that she doesn’t need to. He insists that they have more than enough money to live comfortably,” the source says. However, neither Khloe or Tristan, let alone her momager, Kris Jenner, 62, have addressed or confirmed that one.

Khloe, who confirmed her pregnancy in December 2017, is set to give birth any day now. Khloe, along with her sisters, friends and other family members, celebrated the pending arrival of her baby on March 10 with a pink-themed elephant baby shower in CA. Tristan and his mother were also present at the lavish celebration.