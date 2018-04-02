‘Teyana & Iman’ Recap: Junie Learns How To Swim & Iman Struggles With His Diet

On episode 2 of ‘Teyana & Iman,’ the Shumperts go back to Atlanta where Iman’s dad tries to get him to live a more healthy lifestyle!

It’s game time for Iman Shumpert, 27, on episode two of Teyana & Iman. After pigging out all summer, the Sacramento Kings player is forced to go on a strict diet in order to get ready for the upcoming basketball season. Unfortunately, he realizes it’s not that easy to give up junk food especially with his wife Teyana Taylor, 27, chowing down on pizza and wings around him. She even taunts him with her food! Luckily, his dad comes to the rescue by bringing him salad and salmon for lunch after practice. “We’re going to get to the healthy stuff! This is what you’re going to eat everyday,” Odis Shumpert explains excitedly. How sweet!

Meanwhile, Iman and Teyana’s daughter Junie, 2, is getting so big! Now that they’re back in Atlanta, their adorable toddler is walking and talking. So, when Junie learns how to say pool, Iman thinks it’s time for her to learn how to swim. However, Teyana reveals she’s a little apprehensive because she’s afraid of water. But after some convincing, she obliges and turns the moment into an opportunity to go swimsuit shopping! So relatable, right? After finding the perfect bikini, Teyana also agrees to take some lessons.

Interestingly, Junie takes to the water like a natural, which encourages Teyana to try swimming for herself. But, it’s not as easy for her. She makes quite a splash in the water, but we have to give it to her for trying! After the lesson, Teyana throws a pool party for Junie in honor of her first lesson. Once the party is over, Teyana and Iman try to have some “couple” time, but they’re interrupted by Junie who wakes up from a brief nap. That’s parenthood for you! Teyana & Iman airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.