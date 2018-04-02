Jessie James Decker Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby #3 With Husband Eric — A Boy

The Deckers are officially a family of 5! Jessie James & Eric Decker have welcomed their 3rd bundle of joy into the world, and he is SO cute! See his 1st pic here.

Jessie James Decker, 29, and Eric Decker, 30, have expanded their family! The singer gave birth to the couple’s third child on March 31, according to Jessie’s Twitter page, and it’s clear they’re already completely “in love” with their new little one. The infant is a baby BOY, and he joins big sister Vivianne Rose, 3, and big brother Eric Thomas Decker II, 2. Apparently Viv and Eric had been asking for a sibling, so we can only imagine how thrilled they must be! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

Jessie took to Twitter on April 2 to reveal the birth of her and Eric’s newest addition. Not only did she announce their son’s name, but she also shared the cutie’s very first social media pic! She and Eric named the little guy Forrest Bradley Decker, and he is beyond precious. “Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love ,” the new mom captioned her tweet. In the photo, Jessie can be seen laying in a hospital bed with baby Forrest resting on her chest, his eyes closed. Talk about a special moment!

Jessie revealed she was expecting again back in October with an adorable video of her and Eric telling their happy news to Vivianne and Eric Jr. Not long after the big reveal, Jessie said that this third baby would in fact be her last. “This will be our last, so I want to enjoy it!” the star told Mini magazine for her November cover issue. “I always knew I was going to be a mommy and because I came from a family of three kids, I always assumed I would have three!”

Because she’s not planning on having any more kids, Jessie tried to relish this third pregnancy as much as possible. And even before the infant was born, the new mom was looking forward to “the new baby smell and breastfeeding.” As for her older two kids, she had no fears they’d welcome their new sibling with open arms! “Viv is already such a nurturing big sister,” Jessie told the mag. “I’ve also seen Bubby with little babies and he gets very excited and I have to tell him to be gentle because he wants to hug them too much.” Aw! Congrats again, Jessie and Eric!

