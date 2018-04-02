Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reportedly Close To Finalizing Divorce: They’re Finally On ‘Good Terms’

After splitting up in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now reportedly ‘week’s away putting the final touches on their divorce. Good news for Brad – he’ll supposedly get more time with the kids!

“The terms of the divorce are now agreed,” a source close to Angelina Jolie, 42, revealed to The Sun. It’s been nearly 19 months since Angie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 54, and it’s taken all that time for these two to work out the nitty-gritty details. The divorce’s terms “are being finalized by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks,” the source told The Sun. “It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.”

Considering that Angie and Brad had to figure out how to divide their reported $400 million fortune, it makes sense that it’s taken this long for them to figure it out. More importantly than money, Brad and Angelina had to figure out a custody arrangement for their six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and the 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. While there were initial fears that Brad would be cut off completely from his family, the source said that both he and Angelina decided that, “It was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel.”

Though it’s sad that their love fell apart, it’s good to hear that Angie and Brad have worked past all the hurt feelings to get to a “good” spot. It’s not only good for these two former lovers, but it’s great for the kids. Brad is reportedly seeing his children more frequently. While they still live with their mother, they see their dad several times a week. They reportedly only spend a few hours with Brad per visit, but if this divorce agreement is that good, it’s possible that they’ll get to start having sleepovers at Brad’s house.

Though, don’t expect the kids to really be happy that Angie and Brad are “weeks” away from making their divorce final. “The younger kids had been hanging onto the hope that dad and mom might reunite for a long time,” a source close to Angie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Sadly, as the lawyers work out any last-minute kinks, reconciliation doesn’t appear to be on the books.